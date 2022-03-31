Short Interest in Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Grows By 36.2%

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Frasers Group stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. Frasers Group has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

