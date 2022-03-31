Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Decreases By 22.9%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

SMC stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. SMC has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.89.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

