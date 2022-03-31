Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.00 ($7.69) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.91) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.97) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.87 ($7.54).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €5.31 ($5.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.66. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($7.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

