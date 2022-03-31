Berenberg Bank Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €26.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($29.12) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($30.22) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.30) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($29.12) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.62 ($27.05).

EPA:DEC opened at €21.56 ($23.69) on Monday. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($29.69) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($40.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.95.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

