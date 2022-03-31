Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€31.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($32.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.31 ($42.10).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.