urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. urban-gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 361.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 74,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 63,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UGRO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of urban-gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

