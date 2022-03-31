urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. urban-gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of UGRO stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.
In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on UGRO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of urban-gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
About urban-gro (Get Rating)
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on urban-gro (UGRO)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.