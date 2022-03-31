StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KVH Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

KVH Industries stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $175.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.66.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KVH Industries news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $92,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KVH Industries by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in KVH Industries by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KVH Industries by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

