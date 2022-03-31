TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.20.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TTEC stock opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.54.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

