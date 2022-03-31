Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Expensify updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EXFY opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Expensify has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

