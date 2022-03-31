Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Expensify updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of EXFY opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Expensify has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.
About Expensify (Get Rating)
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expensify (EXFY)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.