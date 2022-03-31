Analysts Offer Predictions for Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.57. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $54.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after buying an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 922,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,492,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.