FY2023 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Issued By National Bank Financial

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

