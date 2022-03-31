Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Accenture by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $338.46 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.07 and a one year high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.64. The company has a market cap of $214.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

