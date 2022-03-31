First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Holdings Lowered by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of First Hawaiian worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,561 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,416 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 206,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.11.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.73%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

