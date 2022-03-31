2,162 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $68,049,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 484,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 321,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 414,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,241 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $138.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $1,520,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

