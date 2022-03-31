Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,055,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,498,000 after buying an additional 481,123 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,379,000 after buying an additional 858,211 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,792,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

