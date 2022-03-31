Brokers Issue Forecasts for Saputo Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAP. National Bank Financial upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$29.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.27. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$26.21 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.59%.

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares in the company, valued at C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza purchased 8,300 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.33 per share, with a total value of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,276,893.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

