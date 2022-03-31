Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Conn’s, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conn’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

CONN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

