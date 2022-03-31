Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Life Storage, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Life Storage in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2024 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

LSI opened at $142.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $85.23 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after acquiring an additional 400,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,684,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,230,000 after acquiring an additional 118,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

