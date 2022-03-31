StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kforce will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 993.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 111,738 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,185,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kforce by 743.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 89,531 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kforce by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 85,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

