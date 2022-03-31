JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at about $24,923,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after buying an additional 1,443,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after buying an additional 1,134,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

