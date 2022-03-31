StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $304.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $238.17 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

