Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Cut by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $144.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,100. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

