Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Littelfuse stock opened at $254.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.51. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $234.59 and a 52 week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

