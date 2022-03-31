LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LMAT. Barrington Research reduced their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

LMAT opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

