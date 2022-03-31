KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in KLA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in KLA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KLA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.10.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $373.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.