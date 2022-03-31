StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPTH. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.27. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.