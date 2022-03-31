Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
