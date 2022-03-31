Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 65.6% in the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,259 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after buying an additional 1,143,953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $34,141,000. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,979,000 after buying an additional 381,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,521,000 after buying an additional 350,311 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

GDDY opened at $84.79 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

