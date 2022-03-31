FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading 1.3% Higher

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.54 and last traded at $60.50. 118,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 63,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period.

