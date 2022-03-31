Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.16.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $233.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average of $227.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.