PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Shares Up 11%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Rating) shot up 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.85. 335,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 337,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.96 million and a P/E ratio of -154.00.
