Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Up 3.6%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 60,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 111,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.45 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

