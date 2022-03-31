Short Interest in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Decreases By 24.4%

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.34.

Get SouthState alerts:

SSB stock opened at $83.11 on Thursday. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after purchasing an additional 817,881 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,751,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.