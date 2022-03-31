Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Shares Up 4.4%

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. 120,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 81,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

About Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings. The company offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware.

