Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHBI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 46.7% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

SHBI opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

