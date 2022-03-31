Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of CHW stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

