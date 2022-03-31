NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Update

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NCSM stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $116.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NCS Multistage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

