Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). 758,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 891,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.72. The company has a market cap of £9.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.76.
About Westminster Group (LON:WSG)
Recommended Stories
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.