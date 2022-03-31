Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). 758,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 891,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.72. The company has a market cap of £9.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.76.

About Westminster Group (LON:WSG)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services Aviation and Technology.

