Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UMPQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

UMPQ opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

