Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $70.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

