First Financial Bancorp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,443,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 55,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 549,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.