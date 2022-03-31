Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.94.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $381.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.22 and its 200-day moving average is $535.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,468,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

