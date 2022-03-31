Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 729.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 161,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,206,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $4,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $297.36 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $222.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.05. The company has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

