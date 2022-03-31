Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $174.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

