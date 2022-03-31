Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.14.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

