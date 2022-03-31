Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Issues Earnings Results

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

