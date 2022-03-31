iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $129.49 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.