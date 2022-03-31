Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

WOOF has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

WOOF stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.83%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

