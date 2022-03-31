MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKNGet Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MillerKnoll updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -468.72%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

