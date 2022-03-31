MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MillerKnoll updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.46-0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -468.72%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

