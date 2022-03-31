ChartEx (CHART) 24 Hour Volume Tops $194.00

ChartEx (CHART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $119,672.62 and $194.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00048150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.12 or 0.07216389 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,241.35 or 1.00146738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055433 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

